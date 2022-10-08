Nation celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) with religious fervour

Muslims across the globe, including Pakistan, are celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious and traditional zeal on Sunday.

The day will dawn with a 31 and 21 gun-salute in the federal and provincial capitals respectively to pay homage to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for the mankind. People are also taking out processions on the occasion.

All government and private buildings, including streets, markets and mosques have been decorated with colourful lights and buntings.

In a message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Muslims on the eve of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

