Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervour

Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) was celebrated on Tuesday across the country with religious zeal and fervour.

The day dawned with a 31 and 21 gun-salute in the federal and provincial capitals respectively.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides early liberation of Palestine and Kashmir.

Special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad were arranged across the country. All government and private buildings, including streets, markets and mosques have been decorated with colourful lights and buntings.

In connection with Eid Miladun Nabi, a National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAWW) Conference was held in Islamabad today under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The opening session of the conference was chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi while Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over the concluding session.

Prominent Ulema and Mashaikh, scholars and foreign delegates also participated in the conference and threw light on various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).

Read More: BIGGEST CEREMONY OF EID MILAD-UN-NABI (SAW) TO BE HELD IN ISLAMABAD: PM IMRAN

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for initiating debate and research on Islamic history in the universities and such programmes to bring the culture to the fore.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Conference today, paid tribute to those who took part in decorating cities on the occasion of 12 Rabiul Awwal.

He said that a video was prepared to spread awareness among the youth on account of the birth of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

He added that the video will guide them on how Prophet Muhammad PBUH brings revolution to the world.

PM Imran Khan said that the country will have to follow the principles of morality, rule of law, humanity, and meritocracy as set by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to become an ideal welfare Islamic state.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier urged the nation to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a befitting and unprecedented manner.

“We will be celebrating the birthday of our Prophet PBUH Eid Milad Un Nabi in a befitting manner across the country. Tomorrow morning President Alvi will be hosting an event & in the afternoon I will be celebrating the auspicious day at the Convention Centre,” he wrote in a tweet.

We will be celebrating the birthday of our Prophet PBUH – Eid I Milad Un Nabi – in a befitting manner across the country. Tomorrow morning President Alvi will be hosting an event & in the afternoon I will be celebrating the auspicious day at the Convention Centre. pic.twitter.com/AYX5DANC6D — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 18, 2021

Muslims across the world observe the Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) birthday on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!