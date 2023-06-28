29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervor

The nation will celebrate the Eidul Azha today with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS). People will offer sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Civic authorities have made special arrangements for disposal of offals and other solid waste during the Eid days.

The state and private media will air special programmes in connection with Eid-ul-Azha while newspapers will publish special supplements highlighting the importance of Eid-ul-Azha and Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim AS.

