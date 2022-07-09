Nation celebrates Eidul Azha with religious fervour

The nation will celebrate the Eidul Azha festival today with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah and the progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their sermons of Eid, will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

READ: MET OFFICE PREDICTS MONSOON RAIN DURING EID HOLIDAYS

People will offer the sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Federal and provincial governments have chalked out an elaborate security arrangement across the country to ward off untoward incidents, Radio Pakistan reported.

Civic authorities of different cities and towns have also made special arrangements for the disposal of offal and other solid waste during the three days of Eid.

The state and private media will air special programs prepared in connection with Eidul Azha and newspapers will publish special supplements highlighting the importance of sacrifice.

