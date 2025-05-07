Nation is prepared for ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, says KP CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has vowed to defend the country against Indian aggression, stating that the nation is prepared for ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur chaired a provincial cabinet meeting. The KP cabinet offered prayers for those martyred in Indian strikes and issued a strong condemnation of “unprovoked and aggressive actions” by India.

“Targeting civilian populations is a cowardly and shameful act, and a serious violation of international laws,” read a statement issued by the provincial cabinet.

Speaking during the session, Gandapur said, “We are always prepared for Ghazwa-e-Hind and the defence of our country. It would be our honor to participate in such a battle. As Muslims, martyrdom is the highest rank we aspire to.”

He warned India against misreading Pakistan’s desire for peace as weakness. “We will respond to any aggression forcefully. The entire nation of 250 million stands united with our armed forces,” he said.

Criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, Gandapur stated that “Modi’s aggressive approach is endangering his own people and regional peace.” He added that the “fascist behavior of the Indian government poses a grave threat to stability in South Asia.”

He urged the international community to take urgent notice of India’s hostile actions and reiterated that “Pakistan has every right to respond decisively to safeguard its sovereignty.”

“The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the defence of Pakistan,” Gandapur concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along Loc, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, confirmed DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed on Wednesday.

India launched a “cowardly” missile attack on Pakistani territory, firing missiles from its airspace.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR said Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke were hit by missiles. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.