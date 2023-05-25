‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada’: President, PM pay rich tributes to martyrs

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Services Chiefs have in their messages on the occasion of Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan have paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The President in his message said the entire nation is proud of its valiant martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and fearlessness in testing times throughout the history.

Today the nation is solemnly observing Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan to pay its glowing tributes to our heroes, Ghazis, and martyrs and express its unflinching solidarity with their families. I don’t see the tragic incidents of May 9 as merely a protest that became… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 25, 2023

The Prime Minister in a tweet urged people, including the children, to visit monuments and graves of martyrs and shower flowers on them as a sign of affection and respect. He said we should show to the world that we are the nation that holds its Shuhada in veneration and affection.

According to ISPR, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, retired services officers and representatives of civil society also paid rich tributes to martyrs of Pakistan.

In their messages, they said the sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal and will continue to inspire future generations of countrymen.

They said these sacrifices will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan.

He said that, they observed Martyrs Reverence Day to pay tribute to the unprecedented courage and sacrifices of their ancestors and personnel of the security forces who had rendered great sacrifices for the motherland.

“The integrity and security of our country would not have been possible without their valuable services. Apart from defending the frontiers of the country, our security forces successfully defeated the menace of terrorism,” he said, adding Pakistan single-handedly contained the scourge of terrorism due to the bravery and sacrifices of its forces.

The president said that they should not forget that even during natural calamities and pandemics, their security forces stood shoulder to shoulder with their people and provided timely relief and assistance to their fellow countrymen.

“Being the President of Pakistan, I regularly contact the families of the martyrs to pay homage and convey my feelings for the them. During my interactions with them, I feel proud over their spirt of patriotism towards the motherland,” he added.

He further said the entire nation acknowledged their contributions towards the defence of the nation and saluted them for laying down their lives for the motherland.

The president observed that Pakistan was facing various challenges, and they needed to forge unity among their ranks to overcome the challenges being faced by the country.

“Let us pledge on this day that we will never forget our valiant martyrs and reiterate our commitment to always honour them and express our undying love for these brave sons and daughters of the nation,” he added.