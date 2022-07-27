Nation observes martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The nation on Wednesday observed the 74th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, the martyrdom anniversary was observed today at Sanghori village of Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi.

It said that Major General Mumtaz Hussain laid floral wreath at Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s mausoleum.

“A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour,” the military’s media wing said, adding that various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of the martyr attended the wreath laying ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention here that Captain Sarwar Shaheed was born in 1910 at Singhori village in Tehsil Gujjar Khan.

He received the commission in 1944 and served at the Punjab Regiment in the newly formed Pakistan Army. In 1947, he voluntarily took part in the battle for retaking Kashmir. During the battle, the Indian troops were outflanked and were forced to retreat the Northern Areas.

Captain Sarwar launched an attack causing heavy casualties at Uri Sector. His regiment received heavy machine-gun fire along with grenades and mortar fire. He was killed by a machine-gun fire as he along with five other men were cutting barb wires.

He was posthumously awarded the highest military award of Pakistan, Nishan-E-Haider in recognition for his bravery.

