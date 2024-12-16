Nation remembers APS martyrs on 10th anniversary

The 10th anniversary of the tragic terror incident at Army Public School Peshawar is being observed today to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The inhumane attack on December 16, 2014 witnessed militants targeting APS, resulting in the loss of over 140 lives, primarily students and teachers.

Several activities and functions will be held across the country to remember the sacrifices of innocent children.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed firm resolve to continue war against terrorism till complete elimination of this menace from Pakistan.

In his messages on the occasion of 10th anniversary of tragedy of Army Public School Peshawar, the President said the day of December 16 left un-erasable imprints on the collective memory of the nation when terrorists mercilessly killed our children.

Extending sympathies to the heirs of the innocent children, Asif Ali Zardari said that this day reminds of the sacrifices of the nation in the war against terrorism.

Read more: SC orders sending APS attack inquiry report to Attorney General

He said that the incidents like APS tragedy expose the real face of terrorists and Khawarij and the Pakistani nation would not let the terrorists succeed in their nefarious designs.

In his message, the Prime Minister reiterated his determination to create a peaceful and secure Pakistan where no innocent faces any barbarity and all perpetrators are given exemplary punishment for their crimes.

He said the whole nation is standing against coward terrorists as a wall of fortified steel and will remain standing.

He reminded the nation that the fitna of Khawarij and and anti state elements have nothing to do with the religion or the social values.