Nation to never forget perpetrators of May 9 events: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said the nation will neither forget the perpetrators of the 9th May incidents nor allow the repetition of such criminal acts against the country.

Addressing a news conference here, he said May 9 will be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan when a chaos-prone political gang hatched a conspiracy and attacked Pakistan’s integrity, security, and development.

He said irrefutable evidence is available against the perpetrators involved in May 9 incidents and the courts should expedite cases against them.

The Minister said these elements even did not hesitate in desecrating martyrs’ monuments and targeting state institutions and buildings of national pride including the Jinnah House, Lahore.

Attaullah Tarar also urged the youth to be aware of the elements, which are hell bent on creating uncertainty and chaos to hinder Pakistan’s development and progress.

He assured that all possible measures would be taken to avoid desecration of martyrs’ monuments.

On the occasion, the Minister also played videos of PTI leaders, provoking protesters to assault the military installations and monuments of martyrs.

Attaullah Tarar informed that a special meeting of the Federal Cabinet has been convened tomorrow, which will be addressed by the Prime Minister.

He said leaders of various political parties, including PPP, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, National Party, Muslim League-Q and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will also attend the meeting.

Besides, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a special even, in connection with May 9 incidents, to be organised at the Convention Centre tomorrow.

A day earlier, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif on Tuesday said that any dialogue with the PTI could happen only if it “apologises sincerely publicly in front of the nation.

Commenting on the prospects of dialogue with any faction, Maj Gen Chaudhry said: “No talks will be held with any political leader, or group which attacks its own army and indulges in propaganda [against them]”.

“There can be no dialogue with an anarchist group,” he noted adding that the “only way forward for the anarchists [group] is to apologise sincerely, abandon the politics of hate and indulge in constructive politics [instead]”.

“Talks are for political parties, not institutions,” the army’s spokesperson