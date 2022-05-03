“InshaAllah, next Eid we will be on the road to Haqeeqi Azadi.” says Imran Khan

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan has wished Pakistanis a happy and prosperous Eid and foretold the nation will be on road to real freedom by next Eid.

The former Premier took to Twitter to wish Eid-ul-Fitr to Pakistanis in and outside the country.

He wrote in the tweet, “Eid Mubarak to Pakistanis both here and abroad. InshaAllah, next Eid we will be on the road to Haqeeqi Azadi.”

Imran Khan offered the Eid prayer in the mosque in the PTI Chairman Secretariat Islamabad. Other PTI leaders and workers also offered Eid prayer alongside their leader.

He prayed for the prosperity, growth, safety, security and autonomy of Pakistan.

