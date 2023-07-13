National Assembly’s final session to be summoned next week

ISLAMABAD: The last session of the existing National Assembly is expected to be summoned by the next week, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

It is to be mentioned here that the lower house of the Parliament will complete its five-year tenure on August 13.

Sources said that the final session of the NA will continue until the assembly stands dissolved.

A key legislation with regard to amendments in the Election Act 2017 and electoral reforms, which has been under the hammer now will be the final piece of the legislation that will be passed by the current lower house, sources said.

A parliamentary committee on electoral reforms with Ayaz Sadiq MNA in chair, considering thorough overhaul of the election law with key amendments.

A number of amendments to the Election Act 2017 will be introduced to ensure timely submission of the election results.

The parliamentary body is expected to present its report on proposed electoral reforms to the Parliament by the next week.

According to the sources privy to the parliamentary committee proceedings, the body have 73 proposed amendments in the election law and 70 of which have been reviewed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other government ministers have repeatedly said that the government’s tenure will end by August 14 ending speculations that the ruling coalition was trying to extend its stay in power.

A point under discussion between the PPP and PML-N is yet to be clarified whether the assembly will be dissolved with completion of its full tenure or few days ago in August as suggested by the PPP to get an extra month for electioneering.