National Assembly hall to be available for session on March 21: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly hall will be available for hosting a session on March 21 as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will host the two-day OIC CFM session on March 22-23, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After the submission of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the National Assembly (NA) speaker is bound to summon the assembly’s session till March 21.

The NA Secretariat sources told ARY News that it is mandatory to summon an NA session within 14 days after the submission of the requisition and the speaker is bound to wind up the no-confidence motion within seven days after the NA session.

The opposition lawmakers had submitted the requisition of a NA session on March 8.

On the other hand, the Parliament House has been handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for hosting the 48th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) from March 21 to 22.

The Lower House had already approved the resolution to hand over the hall for the organisation of the OIC CFMs.

Sources told ARY News that the NA hall will only be available on March 21 for hosting a session.

The opposition parties have mounted pressure on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to summon the NA session and the vote on the no-confidence against PM Imran Khan at the earliest.

Earlier on March 17, it was learnt that the government has decided to convene a session of the National Assembly on March 21. The session of the lower house of the Parliament will be adjourned after offering fateha for the late MNA.

Sources had said that the National Assembly session will be adjourned till March 25 after Fateha Khawani. They further said that the no-confidence motion would be presented before the house after March 25 and the process would be completed within a week.

