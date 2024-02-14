National Assembly session to be held in last week of February

ISLAMABAD: The first session of the newly elected National Assembly will be held in the last week of February, quoting sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said that the issuance of notifications of newly elected NA members will be completed by February 20.

Allocation of reserved seats will be decided, within three days after issuance of notifications, sources said.

The NA session will be convened within 21 days after the election and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs will dispatch the summary for the session.

The President will summon the NA session on the advice of the prime minister, sources said.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will preside over the inaugural session, in which newly elected members will take oath of the office.

The schedule of the speaker and deputy speaker’s offices will be issued on the first day of the session.

After the speaker and deputy speaker’s election, schedule for the election of the Leader of the House will be issued.

The speaker and deputy speaker will be elected on the basis of secret ballot, while the leader of the house will be elected by division.