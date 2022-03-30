National Assembly to debate on no-confidence motion tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Important session of the National Assembly (NA) is to be held tomorrow (Thursday) for debate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the session will be held at 4 pm, in which Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif will open the debate on the no-confidence motion.

At the end of the debate, the voting will be held on the motion. Earlier in the day, an important ally of the PTI-led federal government in centre, MQM-P announced to quit the coalition and joined the opposition’s ranks.

On March 28, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif presented no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the lower house of the Parliament.

The crucial National Assembly session was chaired by NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

The MNAs from the treasury benches and the dissident MNAs of the PTI remained absent from the house and 161 lawmakers from the opposition benches were present in the house.

After the counting of the lawmakers supporting the motion, deputy speaker Qasim Suri accepted the motion and adjourned the session until March 31 for the discussion on the motion.

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) was summoned on the requisition of the opposition lawmakers, which was adjourned on March 25 after the fateha for the deceased lawmaker.

