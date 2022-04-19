National Assembly to elect deputy speaker tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) to elect new deputy speaker of the lower house of Parliament.

The NA session will begin at 2pm with Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the chair.

According to an agenda for tomorrow’s session, the election of deputy speaker will be held. After the election, the new deputy speaker will also take oath of office.

The seat fell vacant after Qasim Suri resigned as the deputy speaker following the no-confidence motion submitted against him by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was on April 16 elected unopposed the 22nd Speaker of the National Assembly as no other candidate submitted nomination papers against him.

Mr Ashraf, who previously served as the prime minister, was administered the oath by PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq.

The office of the speaker fell vacant after Asad Qaiser tendered his resignation in line with the PTI’s decision minutes before the voting on the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan on April 9.

