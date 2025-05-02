web analytics
National Assembly to 'meet' on May 5 to discuss India's aggression

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) likely to meet on May 5 to discuss India’s aggression following Pahalgam incident, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

India has accused Pakistan of the Pahalgam attack without evidence, which Islamabad has denied with facts and proof.

According to details, a high-level consultative meeting was held at Parliament House under the chairmanship of the Defence Minister, with the participation of ministers and officials from the parliamentary and law ministries, according to informed sources.

During the meeting, it was decided to convene the National Assembly session on May 5, where a comprehensive discussion will be held on India’s aggressive posture and hostile intentions.

Read more: Pakistan open to neutral inquiry into Pahalgam incident: Rana Sanaullah

Sources further revealed that the session will also see the tabling and approval of a condemnation resolution against India’s recent acts of aggression and its alleged false flag operations.

Earlier, Prime Minister’s Political Advisor Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan is open to an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

Speaking on ARY News’ morning show Bakhabar Savera, Rana Sanaullah accused India of pursuing its “nefarious objectives” and refusing to accept Pakistan’s existence.

He warned that India’s conduct is pushing the region toward instability.

“We are ready for a neutral inquiry into the Pahalgam incident,” Rana Sanaullah said, adding that Pakistan would also accept a joint investigation or even a third-party special expert-led probe into the matter.

