Do you know the cost of a single National Assembly session?

Elected representatives, chosen by the people’s votes, head to the assemblies with a commitment to serve the country and its citizens, where laws are made to address public issues.

However, significant expenses are incurred on members of the national and provincial assemblies for a single session, including their travel allowances, protocol, and other necessities.

According to a five-year-report released by PILDAT on October 5, 2023, the average daily cost of the National Assembly session was 66.5 million rupees, and the average hourly cost of a session was Rs24.2 million.

Considering this five-year report, if we estimate the expenses for the recent seven-day session, the cost amounts to at least 465 million rupees.

According to the PILDAT report, over the past five years, the National Assembly spent 20.5 million rupees per MNA.

This money is not spent on these members to sit and talk about their political parties but to think and act for the welfare of the public.

In the past five years, the National Assembly witnessed a quorum issue 105 times, resulting in the postponement of 72 sessions due to incomplete quorum.