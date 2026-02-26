National Bank of Pakistan post record Rs85.9 billion profit in 2025

National Bank of Pakistan announced a record profit of Rs85.9 billion for the year 2025, reflecting a 216% increase compared to the previous year.

The bank also declared a cash dividend of 350% per share.

According to the official statement, the National Bank of Pakistan’s pre-tax profit reached Rs178.9 billion, while total income rose by 31.9% to Rs311.7 billion. The capital adequacy ratio remained strong at 26.21%, demonstrating the bank’s robust financial position.

Assets under Islamic banking saw a significant growth of 95.5%, reaching Rs651.9 billion. During the year, National Bank of Pakistan contributed Rs93 billion in taxes.

In August, 2024, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) failed to recover loan amounting to Rs23.35 billion from sugar mills, ARY News reported, citing audit report.

The report complied by Auditor General of Pakistan revealed NBP failed to recover the loan amount of Rs23.35 billion in FY2023-24.

The report stated the bank, lent Rs15.28 bln to the sugar mills in 2022 which was due with interest of Rs8.6bln in FY2023-24, but the bank failed to recover the amount.

The NBP posted the non-recoverable amount of Rs23.35 bln into losses, which shows the ‘critical’ negligence of the financial institution, the report read.