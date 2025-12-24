National Dialogue Committee seeks release of PTI leaders in Kot Lakhpat

ISLAMABAD: The Committee on National Dialogue including a group of former PTI leaders has welcomed the prime minister’s invitation for dialogue a good initiative.

The committee including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail and Mehmood Moulvi, has requested for release of the PTI’s senior leaders imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail on parole. It has demanded release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid, Mehmood ur Rasheed, Ijaz Chaudhry and Umar Sarfaraz Cheema from jail on parole.

The CND says that these leaders could play their role effectively after their release from the prisons.

Fawad Chaudhry has said that meaningful steps of confidence building will lead the dialogue towards success. “The dialogue process could not succeed without confidence building measures”, he said.

“The release of these leaders on parole will bring a positive and pleasant vibe, Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

This step will provide a strong foundation of the restoration of confidence among all sides, he said.

This step could lead the country from division and dispute towards unity and development, former PTI leader said.

“All political parties should participate in this process in the national interest,” he added.

The Committee on National Dialogue members likely to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “We have requested for a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif,” Fawad Chaudhry said. “We are hopeful that the meeting with the PM will bring positive results”.

The national dialogue committee’s members are said to be in contact with the government’s ministers.