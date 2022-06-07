National Economic Council reconstituted

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the reconstitution of the National Economic Council (NEC) under Article 156 of the Constitution, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be Chairman of the NEC while the chief ministers of all provinces will be its members.

From the federal side, the members include Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Miftah Ismael, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and Communication Minister Asad Mehmood.

The names of Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari (Punjab), Senator Nisar Khoro (Sindh), Taimur Saleem Jhagra (Khyber Pukhtunkhwa) and Noor Muhammad Damar (Balochistan) have been approved for NEC.

خیبر پختونخواہ سے وزیر خزانہ تیمور سلیم جھگڑا اور بلوچستان سے سینئر وزیر برائے خزانہ نور محمد دمڑ بطور ممبر تعینات ڈپٹی چیئرمین پلاننگ کمیشن، سیکرٹری خزانہ، سیکرٹری اقتصادی اُمور اور سیکرٹری منصوبہ بندی ڈویژن خصوصی دعوت پر قومی اقتصادی کونسل کے اجلاسوں میں شرکت کریں گے — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 7, 2022

The deputy chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Finance, Secretary Economic Affairs and Secretary Planning Division will attend the meetings on special invitation.

وزیراعظم نے سمری کے تحت قومی اقتصادی کونسل کی تشکیل نو کی درخواست کی تھی صدر مملکت نے قومی اقتصادی کونسل کی تشکیل نو وزیراعظم کی ایڈوائس پر کی — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 7, 2022

Comments