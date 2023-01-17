National exchequer suffers Rs 1.226 bln due to Discos’ performance

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday expressed serious concern over electricity distribution companies (Discos’) as national exchequer lost Rs1.226 billion, ARY News reported.

The deteriorating performance of the Discos’ in several cities of Pakistan due to which the national treasure suffered at least 1.226 billion in total.

NEPRA report unveiled that the due to the efficient distribution, Discos’ including Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) the national exchequer got benefited.

On the other hand, the inefficiency of Peshawar, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Lahore and Quetta power distribution costed Rs127 billion from the national treasure.

“K Electric saved Rs 2.15 billion by reducing its transmission losses,” the report revealed.

According to the document, the exchequer endured a loss of Rs 22 crore due to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) due to not non-achieving targets in the capital.

Meanwhile, the Lahore power delivery company caused a loss of Rs 9.3 billion, and Peshawar electric bring about Rs 64 billion loss to national treasury.

Earlier on January 13, Nepra okayed a Rs 4.49 hike in electricity tariff for K-Electric consumers on account of uniform tariff.

The federal government had asked the Nepra to notify Rs4.49 paisa per unit additional charge from all KE’s consumers with effect from January to April 2023.

“Such adjustment shall be applicable on the consumption of, October, November, December and January of 2023 to be recovered from consumers in January, February, March and April 2023”, the Power Division earlier told Nepra.

Under the National Electricity Policy 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned power distribution companies.

