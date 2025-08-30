President Zardari reconstitutes National Finance Commission

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday reconstituted the 11th National Finance Commission (NFC) after the Balochistan government replaced its representative.

According to a press statement issued here, the reconstitution was essential after the Balochistan government revised its nomination, recommending Mahfooz Ali Khan as its non ex-officio member in the 11th National Finance Commission (NFC)

President Zardari accorded approval to this nomination, superseding the earlier approval.

Meanwhile, the President has also given his assent to the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as passed by Parliament.

It is to be noted here that the president constituted the National Finance Commission (NFC), which is tasked with advising the head of the state on several key fiscal responsibilities as outlined in Article 160(3) of the Constitution, on August 23.

These include the allocation of net federal tax proceeds between the federation and the provinces, the formulation of grants-in-aid from the federal government to the provinces, the determination of borrowing powers for both the federal and provincial governments, the financial oversight of national and trans-provincial projects, and any additional fiscal matters referred to it by the president.

The Finance Division will serve as the secretariat for the NFC under the Rules of Business, 1973.

The previous (10th) NFC was formed in July 2020 and was dissolved with the formation of this new body.