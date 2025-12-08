National Games: Arshad Nadeem clinches gold for WAPDA

Pakistan javelin star Arshad Nadeem has clinched gold at the 35th National Games on Monday.

The 35th National Games are underway across 24 venues until December 13.

Arshad, representing the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), won the medal after securing a massive throw of 81.1m.

His attempt eventually turned out to be sufficient for him to finish at the top and bag the prestigious gold medal.

No other athlete managed to breach the 80-metre barrier in the competition. The second best throw of 70.77m made by WAPDA’s Yasir Sultan, who took home the silver medal.

Pakistan Army’s Abrar completed the podium as his throw of 67.68m earned him the bronze medal.

“[Honoured] to be the Flag Bearer at the National Games 2025 in Karachi,” Nadeem wrote on social media. “Amazing crowd and unforgettable energy.”

“It gave me goosebumps to throw in front of the Pakistani crowd — even though it was an exhibition throw, the feeling was truly special,” Nadeem continued.

“Thank you to the Government of Sindh for arranging such a wonderful opening ceremony.”