National health ministry extends deadline for its staffers to get vaccinated

ISLAMABAD:The Ministry of National Health Services has on Wednesday notified its remaining staffers who have yet not gotten their COVID-19 jabs that they and their families need to be vaccinated by the new deadline set at August 10, ARY News reported.

The national health department has extended its earlier deadline as about 630 of its employees have yet to get vaccinated even as the pandemic reemerges the fourth time with deadlier variants against which the only defense is immunization.

A notification to that effect has intimated them of the new deadline by which they are required to get themselves and their families the COVID shots administered.

The notification reprimands the staffers for not observing earlier dates and warns the employees to take the deadline seriously or face measures.

Covid vaccination expedites as 1.13mn inoculated in last 24 hours: NCOC

Keeping in mind the rate by which the country’s inoculation drive is taking place, the number of COVID vaccines administered in Pakistan is increasing with each passing day as National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) shared that 1.13 million people were vaccinated during the last 24 hours today.

According to the details shared by the NCOC, the vaccinations administered across Pakistan on August 03 stands at 1,139,580.

It further shared that the total vaccines administered until now have reached beyond 33.05 million.