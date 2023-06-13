National Health Task Force re-constituted to ‘assist’ health minister

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday re-constituted the National Health Task Force and appointed Dr Syed Ali Farhan Rizvi as its chairman, ARY News reported.

The Ministry of National Health and Services has issued a notification of re-constitution of National Health Task Force – which according to it will “assist the Federal Health Minister on technical health matters and global health security”.

The notification – a copy of which is available with ARY News – stated that the task force will comprise of 14 members from provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The task force – which will be headed by Dr Syed Ali Farhan Rizvi – includes epidemiologists and infectious disease experts, the notification stated.

Other members of the task force include Dr S. Muhammad Ali (Punjab), Dr Taj Baloch (Balochistan), Dr Mahmood Aurangzeb (KPK), Dr Syed Mulazim Hussain Bukhrai (AJK), Dr Sher Hafiz (GB), Prof Rizwan Taj (Islamabad), Ayesha Razzaq Farooq, Rana Muhammad Safdar, Gen (retd) Dr Tahir Mukhtar Syed, Dr Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, Dr Syed Israr Hussain, Arshad Mahmood Malik and Director General (Health).

The last head of the National Health Task Force was Dr Seemin Jamali – who passed away recently.

The task force has representation from all provinces and administrative units. Its primary task is to assure the maintenance of public health across the state and to deal with disease outbreaks through investigation.

Later, based on their information, the force is supposed to build protocols to deal with particular diseases and come up with possible treatment solutions.