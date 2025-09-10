Govt forms National Message of Peace Committee to tackle sectarianism, hate speech

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a notification for the establishment of the National Message of Peace Committee, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the National Message of Peace Committee will function as a sub-committee of the National Committee for Narrative Formation. Its primary role will be to draft a unified national stance against extremism and terrorism. The committee will also prepare a collective narrative at the national level against sectarianism and hate speech.

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting will chair the National Message of Peace Committee. Prominent scholars from different schools of thought, representatives of religious minorities, senior officials from relevant ministries, and respected clerics will be part of the body.

Members of the National Message of Peace Committee include Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Mufti Abdul Rahim, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Pir Naqeeb-ur-Rehman, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, and Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi.

Other religious leaders such as Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashraf, Maulana Tayyab Panjpiri, and Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari are also on the committee.

To ensure representation of minority communities, Bishop Azad Marshall, Rajesh Kumar Hardasani, and Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora have been included as members.

The committee aims to strengthen national unity by promoting peace, tolerance, and countering divisive narratives across the country.

