National Press Club raises concerns over declining press freedom in US

The National Press Club expressed deep concerns over the recent downgrade of the United States (US) in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index.

According to the report, the US now ranks 55th among nations, indicating a troubling trend of diminishing press freedoms.

In a joint statement issued by Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, highlighted instances of journalists being arrested and prosecuted for simply performing their duties, alongside a growing atmosphere of distrust fueled by irresponsible rhetoric from certain political figures.

Wilkins and Klein emphasised that the freedom of the press is a fundamental democratic value, and its erosion weakens society and diminishes the nation’s global standing.

Calling for urgent action, the leaders urged Congress to pass the bipartisan PRESS Act, which would safeguard journalists from revealing confidential sources and work product. They also called upon state governments to enact similar shield laws and demanded an end to the persecution of journalists across the country.

In a related incident just days before World Press Freedom Day, ARY News correspondent in Washington D.C Jahanzaib Ali faced threats and harassment after questioning Indian government actions during a press briefing at the US State Department.

His inquiries, aimed at shedding light on Indian activities, drew backlash from Indian agents and supporters, leading to demands for the closure of his YouTube channel and threats to his safety.

The situation escalated when the Indian government pressured YouTube to classify Ali’s channel as a national security issue, resulting in restricted access to his content in India. Ali also received numerous threatening calls and online harassment, including calls for his assassination.

Journalistic organisations condemned these threats and urged Indian authorities to respect journalists’ rights to carry out their work without interference.

The National Press Club, founded in 1908, remains a leading advocate for press freedom, representing 3,000 members from various journalism organizations and serving as a prominent voice for press freedom in the United States and globally.