The National Resilience Day is being observed across Pakistan today to express solidarity with the victims of 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

The earthquake claimed thousands of lives besides causing massive damage to infrastructure, especially in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Different events are being organized in different parts of the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity and sympathies with the victims of the calamity.

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Azad Kashmir and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 8:52 am on the morning of October 8, 2005. Muzaffarabad, the regional capital, was ground-zero in the catastrophic temblor.

The city and the entire region to Balakot was left virtually unrecognizable when the earth stopped shaking leaving over 80,000 people dead and thousands injured.

In Azad Kashmir, the day dawned with special prayers for the martyrs of the earthquake. Prayers were also made for the liberation of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Read more: Major earthquake strikes Mexico on ‘cursed’ anniversary, at least one dead

Fateh Khawani and Quran Khawni are being offered for thousands of martyrs who lost their lives in the quake-hit districts of Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

President, PM’s messages

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have reaffirmed the government’s vision to strengthen national capacity of disaster risk reduction and protecting vulnerable segments of society.

In their separate statements on the occasion of National Resilience Day being observed today, they paid tribute to the whole nation for recovering from the devastating earthquake of October 8, 2005 with courage and unity.

The President said over the years, Pakistan’s disaster management framework has made important strides with a state of the art National Emergencies Operation Center, harnessing advanced technology for early warning and risk assessment.