National saving bank profit rate update – September 2024

ISLAMABAD: The National Savings, also known as Qaumi Bachat Bank, has introduced Special Savings Certificates, aimed at small and medium investors, offering a unique opportunity to earn bi-annual returns over a three-year tenure.

The investors deposit their money in Qaumi Bachat Bank will receive profits at the end of every six months.

The government last revised the profit rates on May 14, 2024, and these rates remain in effect.

For the first five six-month periods, the annual profit rate is 15.7 percent, while the sixth and final period offers 16.6 percent per annum.

Current Profit Rates:

Profit for periods 1 to 5: 15.7% per annum

Profit for the 6th period: 16.6% per annum

Tax Deduction:

Filers: Withholding tax is 15% of the profit for those on the Active Taxpayer List (ATL).

Non-Filers: Withholding tax is 30% for individuals not listed on the ATL.

This investment option provides a stable return, making it an attractive choice for investors looking for long-term growth.