Regular Income Certificate: Latest Profit Rate; May 2025

KARACHI: The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), also known as Qaumi Bachat, has once again reduced the profit rate on Regular Income Certificates (RICs) following a revision in the interest rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Regular Income Certificates, introduced in 1993 by the Pakistani government, act as a fixed-income investment with a five-year maturity period.

These certificates are available in denominations ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs10,000,000, catering to the financial needs of the general public on a monthly basis.

New profit rates for regular income certificates

The new profit rate set by the National Savings for Regular Income Certificates is 11.52%. Investors can now receive Rs960 per month on every Rs100,000 investment, compared to the previous Rs979 per month.

Zakat deduction & other certificates

Investments in Regular Income Certificates remain exempt from Zakat deduction. Additionally, the CDNS has also reduced the profit rates on other savings instruments, including Behbood Savings Certificates, Defence Savings Certificates, and Special Savings Certificates.

The Defence Savings Certificates (DSC), designed for long-term investment, offer a 10-year maturity period and are available to Pakistani nationals and overseas Pakistanis. Investors can purchase these certificates from any National Savings Centre (NSC) by filling out the SC-I application form, which is available free of cost.

