Govt increases National Savings Profit Rates by 100 BPS

Profit rates on several National Savings Certificates and schemes have been increased by 48 to 100 basis points by the government.

The revision and increase in the rates have been made to adjust to the benefit of a boost in its income from Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) in the current fiscal year.

An increase of 11.04% has been witnessed on Regular Income Certificates after they went up by 84 basis points.

The rate of interest on the Bahbood Savings Certificate (BSC) has gone up by 48 basis points and 12.72%, and the profit rate on Defense Saving Certificates (DSC) has been increased by 60 basis points to 10.92%.

Rates of profit on National Savings Schemes Defense Saving: 10.92%, +60bps

Bahbood Savings: 12.72%, +48bps

Regular Income: 11.04%, +84bps

Special Savings: 11.00%, +100bps

Savings Account: 8.25%, Unchanged

Pension: 12.72%, +48bps@savingsgovpk @StateBank_Pak @MuzzammilAslam3 pic.twitter.com/dw3f3cA2v6 — Arif Habib Limited (@ArifHabibLtd) March 25, 2022

According to National Savings, the rate of profit on Savings Accounts has remained unchanged at 8.25%, while Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA) also saw an increase of 48 points and went from 12.24% to 12.72%.

