National Savings updates profit rates: Check details here

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has announced a major reduction in National Savings Profit Rates, effective from July 28, 2025, having a major effect on millions of investors across the country.



The updated rates apply to an extensive range of saving certificates, which include Behbood, Defence, and Regular Income Certificates, along with Sarwa Islamic products.

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the revised rates are part of fiscal reform.

The National Savings Profit Rates for Special Savings Certificates have had a reduction of 10.4% per annum for the initial five profits and 11.0% for the sixth.

These profits are paid twice a year and are eligible for standard deductions:

15% – filers

30% – non-filers

2.5% – zakat, wherever applicable.

Defence Savings Certificates now offer an incremental return structure, concluding in 200% over 10 years, opening from 9% in Year 1.

Regular Income Certificates will generate Rs. 890 monthly per Rs. 100,000, generating an annual rate of return of 10.68%.

Rs. 1,080 monthly per Rs. 100,000 will be given at the rate of 12.96% annual return on special schemes such as Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners’ Benefit Accounts, and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts.

These schemes are specially designed for widows, senior citizens, disabled individuals, retired government employees, and families of martyrs.

Adjustments in Short-Term Savings Certificates have also been done as:

3-Months : 10.32% per annum.

: 10.32% per annum. 6-Months : 10.20% per annum.

: 10.20% per annum. 1-Year: 10.14% per annum.

There is no change in the general Savings Account rate, which remains stagnant at 9.5% per annum.

Sarwa Islamic Term Accounts (SITA), which come under the Islamic investment options, now offer:

1-Year : 9.94% per annum.

: 9.94% per annum. 3-Year : 10.30% per annum.

: 10.30% per annum. 5-Year: 10.80% per annum.

Sarwa Islamic Saving Account (SISA) proceeds at 9.94% per annum, with monthly returns of Rs. 828 per Rs. 100,000.

The revised National Savings Profit Rates are likely to impact investment decisions, especially among fixed-return investments.

Investors are recommended to seek advice from National Savings Centres or authorised banks for updated terms and conditions.