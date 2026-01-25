National Savings decreases rates on Defence, Behbood Savings,for Jan 2026; New Update

KARACHI: National Savings has announced major shake-up in profit rates for its savings products, effective January 23, 2026.

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) dropped bombshell as profit rates on famous savings schemes took a sharp dive.

From Defence Savings Certificates to Special Savings and Islamic accounts, returns that many had relied on for steady income suddenly looked a lot smaller.

Savers are seeing significant changes across the board. Defence Savings Certificates (DSC) have been reduced by 64 basis points, now offering 10.44% per annum.

Behbood Savings Certificates (BSC), Pensioners Benefit Accounts (PBA), and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts (SFWA) have all been cut by 48 basis points, with returns now at 12% annually.

Regular Income Certificates (RIC) will yield 9.96% per year, a decrease of 60 basis points. Special Savings Certificates (SSC) have seen the steepest drop of 80 basis points, now paying 9.4% per annum. Special Savings Accounts (SSA) remain unchanged at 10.2%, providing some stability for depositors.

Islamic savings products are also affected, Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA) now offers 9.96% per annum, while Sarwa Islamic Savings Account (SISA) provides 9.92% per year.