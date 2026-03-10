Rs 40000 prize bond draw March 2026 today

RAWALPINDI: First draw of Rs40,000 premium prize bond of 2026 will be conducted today, March 10.

National Savings Centre Rawalpindi will conduct the draw with people eyeing to grab mega prizes.

The draw for Rs40,000 prize bond is held every three month regularly and provides opportunity to holders of the premium prize bonds to win mega cash prizes.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the investor gets a six monthly profit on investment at a rate notified by the federal government upon completion of six month period either from the date of issue or date of last profit paid in addition to eligibility for prize money in quarterly draws, subject to compliance to shut period requirements.

The prize bonds are considered a safer investment option in Pakistan as people can get chances to win the exciting prizes without the fear of any loss.

Prize Amount of 40000 Bond

There is one first prize with the winner grabbing Rs80,000,000 cash prize while there are three prices of Rs3 million for second winners each.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs500,000 is given to each 660 winners of the third prize.

40000 Prize Bond Draw Results March 2026

The complete list of Rs40,000 prize bonds will be shared as soon as it is released by the relevant authority. Stay tuned with Pakistan Observer for updates.

40000 Prize Bond Previous Winners

The first prize has been won by the holder of the prize bond number 566979 while the second prize winners are 131132, 202389 and 944403.