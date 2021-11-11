National security and war course delegation meets Sindh CM

KARACHI: A delegation of the national security and war course, called on the chief minister of Sindh here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

“Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was regarding improvement in employment, education, energy, environment and equality as a way forward to the national development,” Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said while talking with the members of the delegation.

“Extremism was the major threat to Pakistan after the 9/11 incident,” chief minister said.

“Extremism and terrorism remain foremost challenges in Sindh,” he further said. “Drugs, arms trafficking and immigrants also remain key challenges in the province,” Murad Ali Shah said.

The government of Sindh has been in contact with the federation over the issue of the illegal immigrants, he said.

“Extremism has increased after the 9/11 and some extremist groups were also emerged,” he said. “A national concensus is necessary to tackle these threats,” he said.

“The law and order situation has improved in Sindh. A targeted operation was conducted for restoration of peace in Karachi,” Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

“Karachi has hosted regional and international cricket matches,” he further said.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that an operation has been underway against drug dealers and illegal arms.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!