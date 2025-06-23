NSC reaffirms Iran’s right to self-defense under UN charter

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defense as enshrined in the United Nations (UN) charter.

The meeting of National Security Committee was held in Islamabad to review the evolving regional situation following Israeli aggression against Iran. The NSC strongly condemned Israel’s acts of aggression and expressed regret that these military attacks coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Iran and the United States.

“These reckless actions have escalated tensions, threatening to ignite a wider conflict and diminishing the opportunities for dialogue and diplomacy,” a statement issued by the NSC after its meeting read.

The National Security Committee conveyed condolences to the Government and people of Iran on loss of innocent lives and prayed for the recovery of injured.

While reiterating Pakistan’s stated position, the NSC expressed grave concern over the potential for further escalation after the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan on June 22 which violated the resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency, relevant international law, and the UN Charter.

The NSC also reaffirmed Pakistan’s close engagement with relevant parties and endorsed its readiness to further continue efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting regional peace and stability.

The NSC called on all relevant parties to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in line with the UN Charter. The Committee underscored the need of adhering to international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Earlier, Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s unilateral strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities safeguarded by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), terming the actions unlawful and provocative.

Speaking at an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad expressed regret that international calls for de-escalation and dialogue have gone unheeded.

“Pakistan’s stance from the beginning has been grounded in international law and the UN Charter,” the ambassador said, reiterating Islamabad’s firm opposition to Israeli aggression and expressing unequivocal support for Iran’s legitimate right to self-defence as recognized under the UN framework.