National solar energy policy to be unveiled on Aug 01

ISLAMABAD: The federal government will announce the national solar energy policy on August 01 with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that it would drastically cut fuel imports, bring down the cost of electricity and provide clean energy, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the energy task force where it was decided that the national solar energy policy will be announced on August 01 and would be implemented after approval from the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

The Prime Minister House and Prime Minister Office (PM0) will be shifted to solar energy in a month.

Taking to Twitter to share details of the initiative from his personal handle, Shehbaz Sharif said that he was briefed about the key solar energy initiatives earlier today.

He said that the coalition government will soon introduce the country’s first comprehensive solar policy after the approval of the CCI. “Solar energy will drastically cut fuel imports, bring down cost of electricity & provide clean energy.”

I was briefed about the key solar energy initiatives earlier today. Coalition govt will soon introduce the country’s first comprehensive solar policy after approval of the CCI. Solar energy will drastically cut fuel imports, bring down cost of electricity & provide clean energy. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 7, 2022

Recently, the federal government exempted the import and local supply chain of solar panels in the budget for FY2022-23.

Under the new budget, Miftah Ismail proposed that families using less than 200 units of electricity will be given loans in easy installments for purchasing a solar panel.

Comments