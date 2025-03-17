National T20 Cup: FATA’s Asif Afridi ruled out due to ‘freak injury’

LAHORE: FATA’s Asif Afridi has been ruled out of the ongoing National T20 Cup after sustaining an injury to his right eye.

The left-arm spinner, who was set to lead FATA in the National T20 Cup, was rushed to the hospital after he was hit with the ball below his right eye, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

“Asif Afridi was hit below the right eye in a freak training incident when a ball ricocheted from a pole during his side’s practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday evening,” the Pakistan cricket said.

His scans revealed a fracture in his Zygomatic bone, ruling him out of the ongoing National T20 Cup.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, its medical department will continue to monitor Afridi’s treatment and progress.

The board will prepare Asif Afridi’s rehabilitation plan in consultation with concerned eye specialists.

The injury has raised concerns about his participation in the highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

It is worth noting here that Asif Afridi was picked by Lahore Qalandars in the Silver category in PSL 10 Player Draft.

The showpiece tournament is set to commence on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the opening match.

The six-team tournament will see 34 matches between April 11 and May 18.