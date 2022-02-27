Five-day nationwide polio vaccination drive to begin tomorrow

A five-day anti-polio drive will begin in different parts of the country from February 28 (Monday) to inoculate over 22 million children, ARY News reported.

In Sindh, over 10 million children under the age of 5-year will be administered anti-polio drops in 30 districts.

In Balochistan, over 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the drive.

In Punjab, the government has set a target of vaccinating 10 million children, deploying more than 150,000 polio workers.

Around 10,000 teams have been constituted for this purpose while 70,000 anti-polio workers and 10,000 anti-polio supervisors will take part in the drive.

Recently, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has thanked Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for the productive discussions on polio eradication from Pakistan, during his day-long visit to Islamabad.

Bill Gates in his Tweet, said he is encouraged by Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating the crippling disease and appreciated PM Imran Khan’s resolve in this regard.

