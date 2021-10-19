PDM huddle tomorrow ahead of nationwide protests against inflation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has summoned a meeting of Islamabad-based party leaders tomorrow to discuss nationwide protests against inflation starting from October 20, ARY News reported.

The meeting will be held at the PML-N secretariat.

The session would be attended by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other opposition party leaders.

The meeting will discuss a wide range of issues including countrywide protests against rising inflation.

The opposition leadership would mull over a joint strategy for making Islamabad demonstration successful.

Meanwhile, the major opposition party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has finalised its plan to begin the new series of countrywide protests against inflation from October 20.

The decision to launch the series of protests against inflation was taken in a session chaired by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif today. The opposition party decided to take immediate steps to protect the rights of the nationals.

The political party finalised the programme to begin its countrywide protests including rallies, public gatherings and street demonstrations from October 20.

Yesterday, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had announced that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will launch nationwide protests against rising inflation from October 20.

The PDM head announced this while talking to the media in Islamabad.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!