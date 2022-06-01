Nationwide strike: Goods transporters give 24-hour deadline to Punjab govt

LAHORE: The goods transporters association has given a 24-hour deadline to the Punjab government for releasing the seized containers and threatened a nationwide strike, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After the seizure of more than 1,000 containers across Punjab province, the goods transporters lodged a strong protest against the authorities and held an emergency press conference.

The office-bearers of the association said that they suffered a huge financial loss worth million due to the confiscation of containers.

They added that the government will be responsible for the shortage of essential commodities and a nationwide strike will be observed if the containers were not released within 24 hours.

The association also announced approaching the court against the government’s move. The transporters said that they have no political affiliation and they should not be dragged into politics.

The transporters blamed the government for being part by itself to increasing inflation, whereas, the transporters are already facing troubles after a massive hike in petroleum products’ prices.

The association said that it is inevitable to increase the fares up to 30 to 40 per cent.

Moreover, the goods forwarding alliance also asked the government to stop seizing containers. The alliance members said that they held meetings with the interior minister, RPO, CPO and other senior officers to get back their containers but their complaints were not addressed.

They said that more than 800 containers were seized in Mianwali and Attock while the stored commodities including fruits, vegetables, medicines and other products are being spoiled, whereas, the drivers and staff to handle containers were also forced to work in extremely hot weather.

They also gave a 24-hour deadline to the Punjab government for releasing the containers.

