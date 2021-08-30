109 NATO officials depart for Belgium, Sweden from Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Special flights carrying Afghan and other foreign nationals continue to land at Islamabad airport as part of evacuation plan from the neighbouring country in the wake of Taliban takeover, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said, four special flights carrying NATO soldiers have departed for various countries from Islamabad airport during the last 24 hours.

As many as 109 NATO officers, soldiers have left for Belgium and 30 officials departed for Sweeden from the Islamabad International airport during the last 24 hours, said sources.

It has further been learnt that 13 Afghan nationals have also reached Islamabad from Kabul, out of seven have been kept at the German Embassy and six have been settled at the hotel.

The flight operation for evacuation of people stranded in Afghanistan in the aftermath of a Taliban takeover has been limited to Islamabad airport only after previously being planned in three other cities also.

Pakistan has accepted the requests made by the United States (US) and NATO for providing assistance in evacuations from Afghanistan.

The US Embassy had requested Pakistan to grant permission for transiting the passengers via military aircraft. It had been asked to allow transit passengers under three categories. The categories include US diplomats, citizens, Afghan nationals and people from other countries.