NATO weapons used in terrorism

It was extremely irresponsible of the NATO-led forces to leave behind lethal weapons while withdrawing from Afghanistan two years before. Immediately after the NATO-led forces withdrawal, Afghan Taliban moved in establishing their hold on the country though their takeover was not given recognition by any country of the world.

It was widely assumed that the Afghan Taliban would not change fundamentals of their policy that is widely viewed as extremist in nature and their ruling authority specifically insists on following its dictates brooking no opposition at all. The only option available to the Taliban for pursuing their policies was the use of force that was accordingly applied with the result that a climate of oppression exists in Afghanistan.

The most worrying aspect of the situation is that the policy followed by Afghan Taliban has serious consequences for the region particularly Pakistan that has again been facing terrorism because the Afghani authorities aid and abet Pakistani Taliban who are engaged in a violent struggle with Pakistani authorities. It is now acknowledged that the Pakistan Taliban known as TTP is using lethal weapons while fighting with Pakistani security forces that were obtained from Afghanistan from amongst the huge pile of weapons left behind by NATO.

This dangerous situation is now emphasised by the UN Security Council that has raised alarms about NATO-calibre weapons ending up in hands of IS-K, through the TTP. The UN experts have rightly pointed out that these weapons pose a serious threat in conflict zones and neighbouring countries. They have also expressed serious concerns about the eventuality of the IS-K having access to drones with increased payloads. This situation has caused a serious worry within the ranks of Pakistani security establishment that has often warned about the nexus between the TTP and IS-K, as both terrorist groups have targeted Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban, however, remain dismissive, with a spokesman saying that IS-K’s presence in Afghanistan has been reduced to zero. This deliberate fallacy speaks volumes about the double-speak of the Afghan Taliban particularly in wake of the contention of the UN that 20 different terrorist outfits remain active in Afghanistan that are also known to be active in the region including Pakistan.

In this context, it is reported that two UN counter-terrorism officials told the Secu¬rity Council that IS and its affiliates, such as TTP, now armed with NATO-calibre weapons, continue to pose a serious threat in conflict zones and neighbouring countries. Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office (UNOCT), and Natalia Gherman, executive director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, briefed the 15-member UN Security Council, after presenting the 17th report of the secretary general on the threat posed by Daesh to international peace and security.

The report claimed that NATO-calibre weapons, typically associated with the former Afghan National Defence and Security Forces, were being transferred to IS-K by groups affiliated with the Taliban and Al Qaeda, such as TTP and the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM). With the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, (UN) member states expressed concern over the proliferation of large quantities of weapons and other military equipment within Afghanistan and into neighbouring States.

Daesh has also created a so-called Industry Committee within its structures to explore new avenues for advancement in weaponry, such as improvised explosive devices and increased payloads for drones.

It was also mentioned that the situation in Afghanistan was growing increasingly complex, as fears of weapons and ammunition falling in the hands of terrorists were now materialising. IS-K’s in-country operational capabilities have reportedly increased, with the group becoming more sophisticated in its attacks against the Taliban and international targets.

The UN Counter-Terrorism Committee warned that the presence and activity of some 20 different terrorist groups in Afghanistan, combined with the repressive measures put in place by the Taliban de facto authorities, the absence of sustainable development and a dire humanitarian situation, pose significant challenges for the region and beyond. The Counter-Terrorism Committee urged member states to bring terrorists to justice and to demonstrate international cooperation in efforts to do.

It is a widely acknowledge fact that militants who carry out attacks inside Pakistan have obtained US weapons left behind in Afghanistan. Much of this was snapped up by the Taliban, and through their ‘good offices’ has ended up with militant groups such as the TTP. Now this lethal weaponry is being accessed by IS-K, along with being sold in the black market.Observers say the influx of US weapons has boosted the military capabilities of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist groups. This influx of weapons has caused a surge in violence in Pakistan over the past two years. When the United States pulled out its forces from Afghanistan in 2021, it left behind around $7 billion worth of military equipment and weapons, including firearms, communications gear and even armoured vehicles.

The Afghan Taliban seized the arms during the chaotic US withdrawal. It is reported that TTP’s access to sophisticated combat weapons has had a terrifying impact, especially on the lesser-equipped police force, in Pakistan.

The situation has taken a serious turn in wake of the fact that the Afghan Taliban are still maintaining a close relationship with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as the faction has reportedly become too big a problem for the Afghan Taliban to address at present, given their other challenges. An earlier UN report had mentioned that the Afghan Taliban’s proximity to the TTP, whom they consider a part of the emiratecould become a regional threat as the faction might provide an umbrella under which militants seeking to avoid the purge by the Afghan Taliban could gather.

The report also called the Afghan Taliban government highly exclusionary and repressive towards all forms of opposition while also mentioning increased friction between ultra-conservative leaders in Kandahar and officials in Kabul who want to present themselves as pragmatic and willing to engage internationally.

It is widely known that the hard-line faction of the Afghan Taliban that holds decisive power in the country has provided safe havens and material and logistical assistance to TTP though they keep on insisting that they do not do so. The estimated strength of TTP fighters in Afghanistan was 4,000 to 6,000, based mainly in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Kunar, Logar, Paktika, Paktiya and Khost.

It is reported that it is the encouragement of the Afghan authorities that has encouraged TTP to increase its terrorist activities in Pakistan. The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other gro¬ups affiliated with the Taliban and Al Qaeda are providing such weapons to the militant Islamic State (IS) gro¬up — also known by its Arabic acronym Daesh.

While the banned TTP has a history of attacking targets inside Pakistan, the militant Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) group has also carried out attacks inside Pakistan recently, including on a JUI-F convention in July that killed 40 people and injured more than 100. Despite clear proofs the Afghani authorities keep on rejecting such claims as unfounded.

The severity of the problem entails that Taliban should duly acknowledge the problem and then take steps to ensure that none of this sophisticated gear ends up in the hands of terrorist groups. The Afghan Taliban government should act like a proper government and should not follow the policies of a splinter group engaged in violence against all and sundry.

