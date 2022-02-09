Naukot women gang-rape: Two key suspects still at large

NAUKOT: A court on Wednesday granted one-day physical remand of nine suspects in a case pertaining to the kidnap and rape of two young women in Sindh’s Naukot.

The police produced the suspects before a civil judge and sought their remand for investigation. The court turned the suspects over to the police for one day and directed the investigation officer (IO) to present them tomorrow.

The victim women will also turn up in court tomorrow to record their statement.

Two key suspects Ali Nawaz and Nazar Hayat are still at large. The police said raids are being conducted in Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar for the suspects’ arrest.

Earlier today, Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh took notice of the Naukot incident and summoned a detailed report from the deputy inspector general (DIG) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Mirpurkhas in this regard.

Both officers have been directed to appear before the SHC on Feb 15 along with their report.

Two young women were kidnapped, raped and paraded in Naukot. According to police, the incident occurred last Saturday when around 20 suspects broke into a house in the Naukot area of Mirpurkhas and kidnapped two girls, one of them married, at gunpoint.

