Naukot women were not raped: medical report

MIRPURKHAS: The medico-legal report to ascertain sexual assault allegations in Naukot abduction and rape case confirmed on Thursday the two girls were not raped, ARY News reported.

The initial medical report was prepared by rural health officer Naukot, Dr Zainab Ul Nisa and was presented before investigators.

The medical report also found “no visible marks of physical violence” on Naukat women.

A local court yesterday granted one-day physical remand of nine suspects in a case pertaining to the kidnap and rape of two young women in Sindh’s Naukot.

The police produced the suspects before a civil judge and sought their remand for investigation. The victim women also turned up in court tomorrow to record their statement.

Two key suspects Ali Nawaz and Nazar Hayat are still at large. The police said raids are being conducted in Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar for the suspects’ arrest.

Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh also took notice of the Naukot incident and summoned a detailed report from the deputy inspector general (DIG) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Mirpurkhas in this regard.

Two young women were kidnapped, raped and paraded in Naukot. According to police, the incident occurred last Saturday when around 20 suspects broke into a house in the Naukot area of Mirpurkhas and kidnapped two girls, one of them married, at gunpoint.

