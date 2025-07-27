Naushahro Feroz: Armed men open fire at Judge’s residence, youth injured

NAUSHAHRO FEROZ: Armed men opened fire at the residence of the senior civil judge in Bohia village leaving a youth injured, police said on Sunday.

“Armed men open fire at the house of senior civil judge Wazeer Bohio injuring a youth Tariq Bohio,” officials said.

The injured youth was transferred to Nawabshah hospital in a precarious condition,” police said. “The firing incident in Darewala Bohia village took place early Sunday morning”.

SSP Naushahro Feroz Roohal Khoso, rushed to the spot with heavy contingent of police force.

According to police, the firing incident was the result of an old feud between Bohio and Aod Khosa clans. This enmity between two clans has also caused various incidents earlier, officials said.

“Earlier an incident took place at the arms shop of a trader Mushtaq Bohio, while a farmhouse was also attacked owing to the simmering feud between two clans,” police said.

Officials also linked a recently issued threatening video from two notorious bandits Iqbal Khosa and Munawar Khaskheli with this local rivalry.