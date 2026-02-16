Naushahro Feroz road crash at National Highway claims six lives

NAUSHAHRO FEROZ: A head on collision between a trailer and a car at the National Highway near Naushahro Feroz, claimed lives of six persons, ARY News reported on Monday.

“The deceased, in the car, were residents of Naseerabad and traveling to Karachi from Larkana,” police said.

The deceased have been identified as Nadeem, Ghulam Solangi, Abdul Hakeem, Haji Khan, Bakhshal, Sohrab and Manzoor.

Meanwhile, the case of Sunday’s passenger coach and trailer crash at the National Highway near Tando Masti Khan, which claimed 11 lives, was registered with the motorway police officer Muhammad Ismail as complainant.

Coach owner Imtiaz Warraich, trailer driver Nawab and others have been booked in the fatal accident case.

A police team has been constituted for arrest of the accused and producing them before the court, SHO Tando Masti said.

At least 11 people were killed and 10 others injured when a passenger coach collided with a trailer near Tando Masti on the National Highway in Khairpur, police said on Sunday.

The ill-fated passenger coach was travelling from Punjab to Karachi. The accident occurred while the coach was overtaking another vehicle and rammed into the trailer.

According to police, the injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Police confirmed that the driver and conductor of the passenger coach were also among those killed in the crash.