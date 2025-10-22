Nausheen Shah speaks on showbiz debut

Renowned Pakistani showbiz industry actress, Nausheen Shah, has claimed that she was offered a role in a drama because of her beauty.

The actress recently appeared on a private TV show and candidly discussed various topics, including the showbiz industry.

The 41-year-old actress further revealed that her father is a transporter, but he permitted his children to adopt any profession of their choice.

Referencing her career’s start in her college days, the star stated that when she was in the eleventh standard in college, a production team came to the college looking for a new face to work in a drama, and they noticed her.

The production team then asked the college principal to call her, and she was summoned to the principal’s office. There, she was offered a role in a drama and accepted the offer without a second thought, for which she was initially provided Rs. 3,000.

Moreover, Nausheen Shah said that the drama team requested her to get permission from her household and subsequently informed her that additional wages would be provided for working in the drama.

In response, she claimed that she would confirm the next day after discussion with her parents, but she did not talk with them and was ready to work in the drama the very next morning.

The Diyar-e-Yaar diva additionally revealed that her role in the drama was short, and she was given three thousand rupees for the small character.

Furthermore, the famous star remarked that she had hidden the deal from her family. The day the drama was released, her mother beat her a lot. Later, her father called her and questioned why she kept her work in the drama a secret. He asked, “Why did you lie?”

Shah concluded that her father was not angry with her acting but rather angry at her lying. He told her that she could pursue whatever work she wants; he has no problem with it, but as a father, he would advise her to avoid falsehood and to do good deeds.