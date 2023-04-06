Naval Chief calls for maintaining perpetual combat readiness

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has underlined the importance of maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively counter any potential aggression against Pakistan.

He was speaking at the Command and Staff Conference of the Pakistan Navy that concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday.

The Naval Chief praised the efforts made towards capability enhancement through the acquisition of emerging technologies.

He expressed full confidence in the high state of operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country.

Participants at the conference assessed the evolving maritime situation in the region and discussed a range of topics related to national security, geostrategic affairs, combat readiness and training of troops.

They also reviewed progress on Pakistan Navy’s ongoing projects including future plans.

