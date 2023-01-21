Naveed Akram Cheema hints at accepting caretaker Punjab CM slot

LAHORE: Outing Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi held a telephonic conversation with Naveed Akram Cheema, wherein the latter rubbishes reports claiming he had refused to accept caretaker Punjab CM slot, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Naveed Akram Cheema hinted at accepting the caretaker Punjab CM slot during the telephonic conversation with outgoing chief executive Pervaiz Elahi.

Cheema said that he did not refuse to become caretaker Punjab chief executive, adding that he will accept whatever responsibility is given for the country’s betterment.

A day earlier, it was reported that Pervaiz Elahi’s nominated candidate Naveed Akram Cheema refuses to become caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) after being contacted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Sources added that Cheema – former Punjab chief secretary – refused to be part of the Punjab caretaker set-up after being contacted by PML-N.

The government suggested Cheema and Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera’s names for the caretaker CM’s slot, whereas, the opposition tabled the names of Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary committees of the government and the opposition failed to reach a consensus on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) slot.

While talking to the media, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Basharat said that the opposition lawmakers did not show agreement with the names recommended by the government.

While addressing a press conference, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan said that the persons recommended by the government are ineligible for the caretaker Punjab CM’s slot.

After failing to reach a consensus, the matter related to the nomination of Punjab’s caretaker CM will be referred to the election commission.

ECP sources said that the commission will take a decision under Article 224 and a gazette notification will be issued and forwarded to the president, prime minister and governor.

